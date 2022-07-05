Reacts: Do Bills fans think Josh Allen will overcome his inexperienced play-caller?

When offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was hired by the New York Giants as their head coach, he took with him several of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coaches including the only play caller QB Josh Allen has ever had.

With Ken Dorsey now installed as the Bills’ new offensive coordinator, designing and calling plays for the first time ever, it’s natural to think Allen could have a regression in his stats in 2022 even if he actually plays better this season, but the majority of Bills fans are not on that train.

“With the new faces on the offensive coaching staff, where do you think Josh Allen’s 2022 statistics will land relative to his 2021 statistics?”

Here's what our respondents had to say:

His 2021 stat line was impressive; 409 competitions, 646 attempts, 63.3% completion percentage, 4407 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 6.8 yards per attempt, and 10.8 yards per completion while adding 122 rushes for 763 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground at a 6.3 yards per attempt.

