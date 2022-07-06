Buffalo Bills Links, 7/6: Bold Bills predictions

The Buffalo Bills have all the pieces in place to contend for and win that elusive first Super Bowl title in franchise history. With less than three weeks until the Bills open training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, NY, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by addressing bold predictions for Josh Allen and the Bills heading into the 2022 season.

Bold Bills predictions entering 2022

The Bills are the favorites—according to the experts in Las Vegas—to win the Super Bowl this year. As NFL reporters make their predictions for the upcoming season, learn why one reporter feels QB Josh Allen will do something no one has accomplished since the 1999 season, why WR Gabriel Davis will etch his name into the franchise record books, and whether the Bills can make it back to and win the Super Bowl during this year of expectations.

Training camp positional battles

Heading into training camp, learn whether Buffalo’s special teams unit from 2021 will return intact or if there will be changes made under new coordinator Matthew Smiley, find out why running back Devin Singletary is Buffalo’s most underrated player, and see whether playoff hero Gabriel Davis can take the next step forward in his development.

Odds and ends

We take a look at what features the Bills’ new stadium could have when it opens in 2026, rank Buffalo’s all-time most underrated players, and find out why a boy band member who grew up watching the Bills is calling his shot: the Bills will win the Super Bowl this year.