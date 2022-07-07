The Bruce Exclusive: I request elaboration

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive”, Bruce continues his summer of elaboration by diving into two commonly used phrases on his show:

that there is an element of “rock, paper, scissors” to play calling in the NFL, and that the addition of a more gifted CB2 would allow the Buffalo Bills to “do more” on defense.

What does he mean and why does it matter?

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.