Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast- w/ Fantasy Pros Pat Fitzmaurice

This week on the NERD Pat Fitzmaurice of Fantasy Pros & Betting Pros stops by to chat about the offensive weapons that the Bills possess.

Poyerwatch, Pat’s stance on the Bills, and much more!

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is in the spotlight this week.

Click here to head to the foundation’s page: https://www.michaeljfox.org/

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below (the show kicks off at 9:00 PM Eastern), if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

I appreciate your support & Go, Bills!

Host: Colt Schroeder

