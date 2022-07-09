Poll: Who will lead the Buffalo Bills in tackles this season?

As we get ready for the Buffalo Bills to start training camp, it’s that time of year to discuss who might lead the team in different statistical categories for the 2022 season. This week we’ll take a closer look at the best tacklers on the team, and then vote to see who you feel is the best option to lead the Bills this upcoming season.

Tremaine Edmunds

The team leader during the 2021 season, Edmunds appeared in 15 games and had a combined 108 tackles. Edmunds is a good candidate to play 100% of the defensive snaps each week, and could be the favorite to lead the team again this season. The former first-round pick is also entering a contract year, and could be poised for a breakout season.

Micah Hyde

One of the most consistent performers on the Bills’ defense, Hyde finished fifth on the team with 74 tackles last season. He played in all 17 regular-season games in 2021, making Hyde the only player in this poll to appear in every game. While he may be a longshot statistically, Hyde’s consistency could make him an attractive option to lead the team.

Taron Johnson

Johnson finished fourth on the team last season, chipping in with a combined 76 tackles. While he has a long way to go to contend for the top spot, Johnson continues to show improvement for the Bills each year. Johnson played on 85% of defensive snaps last season, so he certainly has enough opportunities to take the title.

Matt Milano

Milano is also likely to play 100% of the defensive snaps each game, making the Boston College product a solid choice to lead the team. He had 86 combined tackles last season, finishing third-best on the team. A fan favorite, Milano’s impressive statistics included an impressive 15 tackles-for-loss.

Jordan Poyer

The other half of the Bills’ dynamic duo at safety, Poyer was second on the team in tackles last season. Poyer finished with 91 total tackles, while appearing in 16 regular-season games. A potential contract extension has been more of the story for Poyer this offseason, as he looks to have a new deal in place with the Bills shortly. Contract talks aside, Poyer will be a popular option in this poll.