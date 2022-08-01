In scheduling quirk, Bills playing Chiefs at least five times in three seasons

Sometimes, the NFL provides great rivalries. For Buffalo Bills fans of a certain age, the Miami Dolphins were always circled on the calendar and we were sure to see fireworks between Dan Marino and Jim Kelly. In the modern era, it’s not a divisional rivalry, but a conference rivalry, that seems to be emerging as the hottest in the entire league.

When the Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs in October, it will be the fourth time since January 2021 that the two teams have played. There is another scheduled game in 2023 already on the calendar and that’s if the two teams don’t face each other in this year’s postseason.

One more quirk: all five of those games are at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills finally beat the Chiefs last year during the regular season, winning 38-20. In the rematch during the playoffs, Buffalo and Kansas City put on a display not often witnessed in the NFL with scoring fireworks, comebacks, and big swings.

Here’s Peter King’s full breakdown from this week’s Football Morning in America column: