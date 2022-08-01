Announcing Buffalo Rumblings staff changes and a new vidcast sponsor

August 1 is an important day for us at Buffalo Rumblings. It’s the date we really ramp up our coverage for the incoming season of Buffalo Bills football. It’s also the date on the calendar I circle for finalizing our staff changes for the season’s coverage. Now that it’s finalized, I wanted to share that exciting news with you.

I’m staying as Editor-in-Chief and Brand Manager for Buffalo Rumblings for the foreseeable future. After that, we’ve got some big changes in places we haven’t for several years.

Dan Lavoie, our longtime Deputy Editor and second-in-command is taking a much-deserved step back from his daily role at the site. Some personal changes have led to this decision, and we support him wholeheartedly. He’s still going to be around, but in a more weekly fashion for now.

Taking over in the role of Deputy Editor is Matt Byham, known around here as TheAfghanTwilight. Matt has worked as our copy editor since 2018. Not only has he proven capable in that role, he’s seen how the site operates on the back end and the vision with which we operate in that regard. He’s going to dive further into writing, as well, as he expands his role to include more regular writing, and we look forward to reading more of his work and welcome him to this next step.

The two other manger-level positions on the staff are podcasts and vidcasts, with multiple members of each team. I’m pleased that Anthony Marino and Bruce Nolan are continuing in those roles. In addition, we have a new vidcast presenting sponsor. Picasso’s Pizza is our new presenting sponsor, and you’ll hear their name at the beginning and end of every vidcast show and the subsequent podcast, as well as on the site’s show notes for each. There are four great locations in Western New York plus you can even get it shipped anywhere in the United States! We do hope you patronize them.

On the writing staff, Sean Murphy is staying as our Senior Editor, writing tons of content for you during the season and offseason. John Boccacino will remain our lead writer, Jeff Kantrowski aka Skarekrow is staying on as our lead analyst, and Corey Giacovelli will continue on the writing staff, as well.

A change is coming to our NFL Draft writer’s room, though. Along with Dan’s step back, Andrew Griffin has decided to move on from his regular role as our NFL Draft writer and into a much more relaxed role. In his place, we’ve added Max Owens to our staff in a full capacity. He’s been writing NFL Draft coverage here and there for us, but will now be doing so in a much more regular pattern. Welcome (again), Max!

In addition to Grif on the contributor list, we’re welcoming Sterling Furrow who has been vidcasting with us for a while and wants to get more involved with the written words. Bryce Williams is also joining us in a contributor role, as is Cam Anzalone. Lawrence Foster will stay on as a contributor as does Kyle Trimble, our injury expert known as “Banged Up Bills”.

I’m happy to share our other staff members will remain in place, as well. Danyel Geist is staying on as our social media manager. Josh Rawdin is our image guru and video creator. Kendrick is the best website moderator out there (and a shoutout to Skarekrow for his work on this, as well).

Obviously, it’s big news that Dan is stepping back. He’s been here for a long time and has published more than 1500 articles for us since 2014. He’s always been someone Brian Galliford, Chris Trapasso, and Matt Warren could count on, and I’m glad he’s not leaving all the way just yet.

Grif’s presence in our NFL Draft coverage has been long-lasting, as well, since joining us five years ago.

I’m excited to welcome Matt B and Max Owens into their new roles as we keep bringing you the best Bills content out there. Thanks for reading, go grab a Picasso’s pizza, and go Bills!