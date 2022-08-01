Billieve: 2022 Buffalo Bills X factors

The 2022 season is just around the corner and the Buffalo Bills are though to have a great shot at winning the Super Bowl. But like any football season, there are variables that can effect a team’s success.

These variables are often referred to as X factors. Jamie D’Amico, host of Billieve, examines a variety of X factors that he believes could be the underlying keys to the Bills’ success.

D’Amico begins with the offense and focuses on two new coaches, the recently promoted Ken Dorsey, and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. He takes a look at the right of the offensive line, the team’s new one technique defensive tackles, and cornerbacks.

Do you agree with D’Amico? Did he miss anybody? Comment below or chat with the hosts on Twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @JohnBoccacino.

