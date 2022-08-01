Buffalo Bills Links, 8/1: Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line has yet to take the practice field so far during training camp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the state of the banged-up offensive line, including whether fans should be concerned that the starting five of Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown has yet to practice together.
Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line
Rodger Saffold suffered a rib injury during a car accident. Spencer Brown is working his way back from offseason back surgery. Dion Dawkins was excused from Friday’s practice session for personal reasons. Ryan Bates has also missed practice time thus far during training camp. We discuss the state of Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line, explore how the backups have fared, and analyze the elite traits that Brown brings to the Bills entering his second season.
- Bills navigate offensive line injuries early in training camp - Buffalo News
- Camp observations: Bills’ backup O-linemen get trial by fire vs. defensive stars; Hyde injury update - Buffalo News
- Bills Mailbag: How concerned should fans be about the banged-up offensive line? - Buffalo News
- Elite traits give Spencer Brown crazy upside entering Year 2 for Bills - Buffalo News
The Josh Allen/Jordan Phillips training camp fight
The first Bills practice in pads became quite chippy, highlighted by a skirmish between Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. We recap everything that happened during the practice session, highlight why defensive end A.J. Epenesa and rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir are continuing to impress during training camp, and more.
- Observations: Practice gets chippy as the Bills put on the pads - Buffalo News
- Bills QB Josh Allen tweets about skirmish at end of practice: ‘It’s all love’ - Buffalo News
- Bills camp observations: Josh Allen loses his cool, Isaiah McKenzie keeps soaring - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Josh Allen starts fight as tempers flare during first padded practice on day 6 of training camp (Observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen involved in skirmish on first day of pads - WGR 550
Safety Micah Hyde dealing with a hip injury
Bills fans were right to be worried when they heard the initial news that All-Pro safety Micah Hyde went down with a hip/glute injury during Friday’s practice session. We get the latest on Hyde’s injury, which head coach Sean McDermott described as a “day-to-day” injury.
- Safety Micah Hyde carted off field with injury during Bills training camp - newyorkupstate.com
- Micah Hyde being evaluated after hip injury - WGR 550
- Bills’ Micah Hyde leaves practice with hip/glute injury - The Athletic (subscription required)
Odds and ends
We break down the highlights from Buffalo’s first week of training camp, and hear how Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed Bills thinks the Bills could make a move and sign talented wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
