Buffalo Bills Links, 8/1: Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line

The Buffalo Bills’ offensive line has yet to take the practice field so far during training camp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the state of the banged-up offensive line, including whether fans should be concerned that the starting five of Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown has yet to practice together.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line

Rodger Saffold suffered a rib injury during a car accident. Spencer Brown is working his way back from offseason back surgery. Dion Dawkins was excused from Friday’s practice session for personal reasons. Ryan Bates has also missed practice time thus far during training camp. We discuss the state of Buffalo’s banged-up offensive line, explore how the backups have fared, and analyze the elite traits that Brown brings to the Bills entering his second season.

The Josh Allen/Jordan Phillips training camp fight

The first Bills practice in pads became quite chippy, highlighted by a skirmish between Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. We recap everything that happened during the practice session, highlight why defensive end A.J. Epenesa and rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir are continuing to impress during training camp, and more.

Safety Micah Hyde dealing with a hip injury

Bills fans were right to be worried when they heard the initial news that All-Pro safety Micah Hyde went down with a hip/glute injury during Friday’s practice session. We get the latest on Hyde’s injury, which head coach Sean McDermott described as a “day-to-day” injury.

Odds and ends

We break down the highlights from Buffalo’s first week of training camp, and hear how Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed Bills thinks the Bills could make a move and sign talented wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.