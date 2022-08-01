Second padded practice contains second scuffle of Bills camp, with punches thrown

The Buffalo Bills are getting after it at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. Following a brief scrum on Saturday during the first padded practice of camp, there was an even bigger dust up on Monday during the second padded practice.

On Tuesday morning, cornerback Siran Neal and receiver Tavon Austin got into it after a rep. According to WKBW’s Matt Bove, “plenty of punches were thrown” following the initial dust up, with Boogie Basham the main culprit, along with some offensive linemen that included UDFA Alec Anderson. Tyrel Dodson had his helmet pulled off, per Matt Parrino of NYUP.com.

Immediately after the fight, the DJ restarted the music with “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, which is just the perfect song choice.

We don’t have video yet, but hopefully the Twitterverse will come through for us soon. With reporters not able to take video of camp practices, the fans in the stands are the ones who may have caught it.