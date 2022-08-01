Bills camp: Micah Hyde returns from injury in limited action

Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Micah Hyde returned to practice on Monday, three days after leaving the field at St. John Fisher on a cart. He didn’t participate in team drills and was limited to individual work, but he was on the field. Following the initial part of practice, he stayed on the exercise bike off to the side.

“[He] jumped straight in the air for an overthrown pass in the middle of some traffic. As Hyde came down, he got his body turned and he came down on his right side with a thud,” wrote Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic on Friday.

Later Friday, the Bills said it was a hip/glute injury and on Saturday, head coach Sean McDermott called Hyde “day to day” with hip soreness. During Saturday’s practice, he was off to the side working with trainers with no limp. The Bills were off on Sunday.

Both Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin have been taking first-team reps in place of Hyde. Hyde has been very durable in his time in Buffalo, missing only two games in five seasons.