NABP | Buying/selling Bills training camp storylines

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat. & Brando talk through the biggest training camp storylines and decide whether they’re buying or selling them. Is Isaiah McKenzie’s strong camp performance an indicator he will have a breakout year? Is there any chance, however slight, that we see the red helmets make an appearance this year?

Plus, Trivia with Brando, and a graphic that claims the Buffalo Bills are not top-10 in attendance percentage.

