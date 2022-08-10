Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 13 Open Thread

We’ve made it to the final week of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University already. The battles for roster position are heating up, along with the temperatures, and sparks are flying as fights have broken out in nearly every one of the padded practices so far.

On Sunday, the Bills practiced in only helmets, as the heat and humidity were rough. On Tuesday, the practice was closed to fans, but the pace picked up. Now it’s Wednesday with Thursday being the final day of training camp before they break for the preseason opener.

The press is very limited in what they are allowed to share, but fans are in the seats again today, so hopefully there will still be some stuff on Twitter.

Practice starts at the normal 9:45 AM Eastern time with defensive coordinator speaking at 9:15 AM.

Here are the biggest storylines so far in camp:

I’ve included the Bills Reporters Twitter list to follow along with the updates from the local beat reporters.