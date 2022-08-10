The Buffalo Bills saw three players return to the practice fields Wednesday at St. John Fisher University, when slot cornerback Taron Johnson and wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Kahlil Shakir all participated in the morning session.

The trio of Bills landed on the team’s injury list with “general soreness” this past Sunday. No additional information was provided on the type or severity of injury to any of the three. This is, of course, great news heading into Saturday’s Week 1 preseason clash with the Indianapolis Colts. We don’t know how much any of the team will play in that game.

McKenzie has been a lightning rod of production thus far in training camp, and his role as the team’s starting slot receiver seems all but certain at this point.

The rookie Shakir has also been impressive this summer, and appears on the verge of carving out a meaningful role in this season’s offense—both as a slot player and along the perimeter. Shakir’s return to the field is significant as he tries to overcome odds as a fifth-round pick looking to unseat veterans (McKenzie and Jamison Crowder) ahead of him—or at least steal a few of their game-day snaps. He also has the potential to be the team’s primary punt returner.

Johnson has been a mainstay of the defense since his arrival in Buffalo back in 2018. His health is critical to the Bills’ continued success against the league’s best offenses.