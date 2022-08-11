Buffalo Bills Links, 8/11: Offensive line finally practices together

The Buffalo Bills are about to conclude their training camp at St. John Fisher University, and for the first time since the team kicked off training camp, the Bills’ entire offensive line participated in Wednesday’s practice session.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that the Bills are finally seeing their projected starting offensive line take the field at the same time, and that every offensive lineman on the active roster appeared to be a full practice participant.
Offensive line finally practices together
The Bills finally got to see their projected 2022 starting offensive line—Dion Dawkins (left tackle), Rodger Saffold (left guard), Mitch Morse (center), Ryan Bates (right guard), and Spencer Brown (right tackle)—on the field at the same time during Wednesday’s practice session. How did the offensive line look?
Observations from Wednesday’s practice session
We learn how edge rusher Von Miller appears ready to lead Buffalo’s defense, how rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir continues to turn heads, how defensive end A.J. Epenesa is making a strong push for more playing time, how tight end Tommy Sweeney is showcasing his potential, and more observations from Wednesday’s practice.
Odds and ends
Catch up on the competition to be Buffalo’s starting slot receiver, hear why future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald has high praise for Josh Allen, learn how backup LB Andre Smith is trying to stay positive and prepare for the season despite his upcoming six-game suspension, see how backup QB Case Keenum had some fun at the expense of his teammates, and more!
