Jamie D & Big Newt: Bills roster projections

With the Buffalo Bills heading into their first 2022 NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, training camp is heating up, both literally and figuratively. Battles are being fought at some important positions and tough decisions will need to be made about who’s going to make the team.

Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton have put on their prognostication caps and predict who will make the final 53-man roster. Many positions are seemingly claimed, yet key depth spots are up for grabs, including linebacker, cornerback, offensive line, and a particularly intriguing competition at wide receiver.

The hosts also speculate at how many players are kept at each position, which will have a major impact on who can make the roster. For example, if the Bills keep three tight ends, that means they’ll likely have to keep fewer players at either offensive line or cornerback.

Big Newt also delivers a dire comment, commanding Bills fans hoping for an autograph not to throw objects at players.

Do you agree with D’Amico’s and Newton’s predictions? Comment below or contact them on Twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

Jamie D & Big Newt comes at you every week talking Buffalo Bills. Add the podcast to your favorites to never miss an episode.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.