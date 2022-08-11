All our coverage: Bills vs Colts opens the 2022 preseason

Lots of roster spots are on the line over the next few weeks.

The Buffalo Bills host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday evening for a 4:00 PM Eastern kickoff. It will be the first game of each team’s preseason schedule and the head coaches are handling each differently.

Frank Reich and the Colts are going to have new quarterback Matt Ryan in the game for the first quarter, as they keep working on chemistry with the starting lineup. The Bills and Sean McDermott have already said Josh Allen won’t play at all. (Allen only played in one preseason game in 2021.)

McDermott said the rest of the starters will be in or out of the lineup on an individual basis, and didn’t share anything before training camp broke Thursday. He said they wanted to see how healthy folks were after that final practice at St. John Fisher before determining.

There are plenty of training camp battles that are going to continue into the preseason games, so keep it locked to the articles linked below as we consistently update this before, during, and after the game.