Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast - The Offensive Assets

What’s up this week on the Nerd Bills Mafia? More camp talk, the first depth chart is out, and a look at the weapons QB 1 will be working with this year!

Highlighting a well know fund this week. The Patricia Allen Fund. The folks over at OnCore Golf want you to know they donate $5 for every dozen Josh Allen Mafia Golf balls they sell to the fund forever..... Forever. They even kicked in two free dozen Avannt 55 balls for a fan of the show. Enter here: https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/JA17...

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below (the show kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern), if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe, so you don’t miss another show!

I appreciate your support & Go Bills!

| Follow the Nerd |

IG https://www.instagram.com/thebuffalon...

Facebook Page | https://www.facebook.com/thebuffalonerd

Twitter | https://twitter.com/thebuffalonerd

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@thebuffalonerd

Youtube | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/b7f233

Host: Colt Schroeder | https://twitter.com/Colt_schroeder

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player! | https://pod.link/buffalorumblings |

Show Affiliate | Fantasy Guru | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/Fant...

| Z Code System | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/Z-Co...

| Draft Dashboard | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/Draf...

| DFS Army | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/dfs-...

| Leatherhead Sports | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/Leat...

#GoBills #NFL #BillsMafia #Football

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

* The Buffalo Nerd is an affiliate and may earn compensation on show affiliate links