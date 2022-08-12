Buffalo Bills Links, 8/12: Josh Allen won’t play in preseason opener

When the Buffalo Bills welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Highmark Stadium at 4:00 PM Eastern Saturday to kick off their 2022 NFL preseason schedule, the team will be without the services of at least one of their starters: Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the decision to sit Allen in Buffalo’s preseason opener for the second consecutive year.
Additional Bills news from around the web
QB Josh Allen to sit out Saturday’s preseason opener
Before Thursday’s final practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University, head coach Sean McDermott informed the media that QB Josh Allen, entering his fourth year as Buffalo’s starting QB, will be held out of the preseason opener. Last year, Allen also sat out the preseason opener and played in just one preseason game, the preseason finale vs. the Green Bay Packers. He played in and started three preseason games during the 2019 season, and saw time in three games (one start) during the preseason of his 2018 rookie season.
Updates on Buffalo’s rookies, 53-man roster projection,
As the team breaks training camp, we find out how rookie cornerback Christian Benford is turning heads, see how fellow rookies like linebackers Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector have fared so far and look at who will make Buffalo’s 53-man roster.
S Jaquan Johnson ready to seize opportunity
With safety Jordan Poyer sidelined, Jaquan Johnson has been stepping in and making the most of his chance to impress Buffalo’s coaches.
Odds and ends
We get an update on when Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White could return to practice, learn how to watch Buffalo’s preseason opener vs. the Colts, get the inside scoop of how edge rusher Von Miller plans on causing chaos in opposing backfields with fellow edge rusher Greg Rousseau, and more!
