Buffalo Bills CB Tre’Davious White expected to return practicing “sooner than later”

One of the biggest storylines throughout the offseason and training camp has been the health of Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. White remains on the team’s PUP list rehabbing his ACL injury suffered during last season’s Thanksgiving eve against the New Orleans Saints. But earlier this week, a bit of good news first surfaced in a piece by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (available to ESPN+ subscribers at this link) suggesting White is expected back practicing sooner rather than later.

Some interesting quotes from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tre White in his latest piece…



“Told the plan is for Tre’Davious White to return to practice “sooner than later," says Fowler. “Doesn’t seem to be much panic out of Buffalo’s camp about his ability to return to the lineup.”

While a bulk of the offseason conversations have centered around the Bills’ plans at cornerback without White to begin the season (and perhaps beyond), it sounds like the team doesn’t share the same concerns. Though certainly speculation at this point until we hear those words directly from One Bills Drive, it’s hard not to feel a bit better about White’s return-to-play timeline.

Tre White is one of the most important players on the team, and when he’s on the field the Bills are far better. Though it may be important to work White back into the lineup slowly to maintain his health and allow him a proper return to form for the season’s most important months, this news suggests he may be ahead of schedule.