Buffalo Bills Links, 8/13: Final observations from training camp

The Buffalo Bills just concluded training camp at St. John Fisher University and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing what we learned from training camp.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Final observations from training camp
A lot went down during the last three-plus weeks of training camp. Find out what players made the biggest improvements, including wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has succeeded in getting players acclimated to his offensive scheme, why defensive tackle Ed Oliver turned in the best performance from a Bills defensive player, how rookie cornerback Christian Benford was the biggest (pleasant) surprise during camp, and more!
Odds and ends
Read about which Bills could wind up on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list, why general manager Brandon Beane should sign wideout Odell Beckham Jr., what Buffalo is doing to create more coaching opportunities for minorities, why QB Josh Allen prefers to sign memorabilia for children, and more!
