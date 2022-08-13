NABP | Gearing up for Colts/Bills

Buffalo Bills football is finally back! (Albeit the preseason.) On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys share what they’ll be watching for in Saturday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. We could see meaningful reps from young defensive backs against Matt Ryan and company, as well as our first look at some of the Bills’ newest draft picks.

Plus, some Quotes with Pat that required an excessive use of the bleep button.

