Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts: Preseason open thread

The Buffalo Bills begin their march toward the Super Bowl today with their first preseason exhibition against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park. The last time these teams met, the Colts mopped the floor with the Bills on a rainy November afternoon, but Buffalo had the last laugh by qualifying for the playoffs as the Colts were forced to sit at home in January.

The stakes are much lower now, obviously, but even with the players and personnel changing since last year, and with veterans like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs surely sitting out, you have to think the Bills badly want to win this game today.

In case you missed our pre-game coverage, you can check out the links below.

Down below is your open thread for the day’s festivities. Enjoy, and as always, go Bills!