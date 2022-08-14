Buffalo Bills Links, 8/14: Bills rally past Colts in preseason opener

The streak is alive! The Buffalo Bills rallied past the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, meaning Buffalo has now won nine consecutive preseason games. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly from the preseason opener.

Bills extend preseason win streak to nine

The games don’t count in the standings, but head coach Sean McDermott had to enjoy seeing his backups rally past the Colts’ backups to win on a sunny Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Read about great performances from defensive end Boogie Basham, wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins, defensive tackle Tim Settle, and linebackers Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, plus how rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford continued to impress, how backup quarterback Case Keenum struggled (but is still entrenched as Josh Allen’s backup), how Matt Barkley put Buffalo in position to win, and why Matt Araiza might have won the starting punter job with his performance against the Colts.

Learn why Bills fans were upset with a programming decision made by NFL Network during Saturday’s preseason opener, and find out how Mac Jones is constantly reminding himself of the New England Patriots’ embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills from last year.