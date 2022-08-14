Bills release four players Sunday

The Buffalo Bills released four players following the team’s preseason contest on Saturday. NFL teams are required to be at 85 players by 4:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, and now the Bills sit at 84 plus two players on the PUP list in Tre’Davious White and Ike Boettger.

Undrafted free agent offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, undrafted free agent tight end Jalen Wydermayer, recently signed veteran offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, and cornerback Olaijah Griffin were the ones released by the club.

Griffin is the biggest name on this list, as he spent the entire 2021 season on the Bills’ practice squad. They invested considerable time into him, so perhaps they are releasing him early in the hopes that he flies under the radar back to their practice squad. They did draft two cornerbacks this offseason, though, which could factor into the decision. He played 51% of the snaps Saturday.

Wydermayer was my pick for the UDFA who could work his way onto the roster at a position that was lacking depth. He was an explosive player in college but did not translate that in training camp. Instead, Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris have stepped it up in training camp. He only received six snaps against the Colts on Saturday.

Simmons played 55% of the team’s snaps on Saturday, more than any interior offensive lineman. He has 25 NFL games under his belt, but wasn’t added to the Bills’ roster until two days into training camp. He may have just been a camp body to get through until Rodger Saffold was fully healthy.

Kerstetter played 41% of the snaps on Saturday, but always knew it was going to be tough to crack the top 10 or 12 linemen to make the roster.

On next Tuesday, August 23rd, they cut from 85 to 80. Final cuts are August 30th and they go from 80 to 53.