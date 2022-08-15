Poll: Who will lead the Buffalo Bills in rushing this season?

A popular discussion that often comes up around the Buffalo Bills’ offense is how much the team plans to run the ball in the upcoming season. It’s a fair question for a number of reasons, especially as the team has a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey. While there are plenty of questions about how much the team decides to run the ball, today’s focus is on who you think will lead the team in rushing.

Devin Singletary should be the betting favorite, as he led the team in rushing with 870 yards on the ground in 2021. Singletary became a more consistent offensive threat late in the season, and a stretch from Week5 to Week 10 where he did not get more than seven carries per game. It should also be noted that 2022 is the final year of Singletary’s rookie contract with the Bills.

Josh Allen is always a major threat in the Bills run game, rushing for 763 yards and six touchdowns last season. It’s almost as if Allen is the club’s preferred rusher near the goal line—a role that many expected to be filled by Zack Moss. Many fans thought Moss would have a more productive season in 2021, which was largely a disappointment. All reports have indicated that Moss looked good in camp, keeping his name in this discussion.

The wild card in this discussion is rookie James Cook, who was drafted in the second round out of Georgia. Cooks is often viewed as a pass-catching option out of the backfield, but we won’t truly know what his role looks like until the start of the regular season. If he does prove to be effective in rushing and pass blocking, we could see Cook steal playing time from Singletary and/or Moss.

Be sure to make you selection in the poll below, and share your thoughts on the leading rusher in the comments section.