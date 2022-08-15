Billieve: Recapping Bills’ Week 1 preseason win

The Buffalo Bills rallied past the Indianapolis Colts in their 2022 NFL preseason opener by a score of 27-24 Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills extended their preseason winning streak to nine games as they haven’t lost a preseason contest since Aug. 26, 2018.

On today’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico break down what they liked and what they didn’t like from Buffalo’s latest preseason victory.

Among the positives for the Bills:

The play of Buffalo’s rookies, including WR Khalil Shakir, CBs Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, LBs Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, P Matt Araiza, and undrafted rookie RB Raheem Blackshear.

A dominant performance from DE Boogie Basham, S Jaquan Johnson, WR Isaiah Hodgins, DT Tim Settle, and CB Cam Lewis.

Third-string QB Matt Barkley rallying the Bills from a 24-10 second-half deficit.

The Bills avoiding major injuries.

Buffalo’s backups pulling out a win over the Colts’ backups.

Among the negatives:

The play of backup QB Case Keenum (and why Bills fans shouldn’t be worried about Keenum backing up Josh Allen this year).

Miscues from veteran WRs Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow.

Rookie T Luke Tenuta being beaten for a strip sack of Keenum.

Sloppy play (five turnovers and 11 penalties for 90 yards).

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on what you liked and what you didn’t like from Buffalo’s win over Indianapolis.

