Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller No. 93 on NFL Top 100 list

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was ranked No. 93 on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list, as voted on by the league’s players. No other Bills were selected in the first installment of the rankings, which spanned numbers 100-51.

Miller, who leads the league in total sacks since the 2011 season (115.5), has made a reputation as one of the best and most feared pass rushers in the NFL.

Last year, en route to his second Super Bowl championship, Miller recorded 9.5 sacks during the regular season, which he split between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. He added four more sacks in the postseason, including a pair of sacks during the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Miller has posted at least nine sacks in a season nine times, including a career-best 19 combined sacks during the 2012 season.

Miller signed a six-year deal worth $120 million with the Bills this offseason. He has appeared on the NFL’s Top 100 list ten times in the 11-year history of the rankings, including ranking tenth during the 2019 season, the last of four top-ten rankings. Miller’s highest ranking came in 2017, when he was voted the second-best player in the NFL.

The NFL’s Top 100 will continue to be revealed each Sunday leading into the 2022 regular season. Up next: Numbers 50-21 will be unveiled on Aug. 21, with numbers 20-1 being announced on Aug. 28.

Last year, Buffalo placed four on the list—QB Josh Allen (No. 10), WR Stefon Diggs (No. 11), CB Tre’Davious White (No. 95) and WR Cole Beasley (No. 96).