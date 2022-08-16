Buffalo Bills Links, 8/16: Final thoughts from Buffalo’s win over Colts

Before we turn our attention to Week 2 of the NFL preseason, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping which players are on the rise and which ones ones are on the decline following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: QB Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills release four players Sunday - Buffalo Rumblings
- Billieve: Recapping Colts Week 1 preseason win - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Guard Ryan Bates - Buffalo Rumblings
- Poll: Who will lead the Buffalo Bills in rushing this season? - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Final thoughts from Buffalo’s win over Colts
From the impact rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford had in their preseason debuts, to which Bills saw their stocks rise (WR Khalil Shakir, DE Boogie Basham, and P Matt Araiza)—and those who saw their stocks fall (QB Case Keenum, WR Jake Kumerow, and LB Joe Giles-Harris). Plus, a 53-man roster projection, and which four Bills were released after Week 1 of the preseason.
- Bills Mailbag: 3 up, 3 down from the preseason opener - Buffalo News
- Greg Cosell: Breaking Down Bills Performance vs. the Colts - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ Christian Benford, Matt Araiza are roster locks. Do Isaiah Hodgins & Baylon Spector make cut? (53-man roster projection) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills release four players after first preseason game - WGR 550
Edge rusher Von Miller makes NFL’s Top 100 list
In voting conducted by NFL players, future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller earned a spot on the NFL’s Top 100 list for the tenth time in the 11-year history of the rankings, checking in at No. 93 overall.
- ‘Like a pest when he’s rushing,’ Bills’ Von Miller ranks at No. 93 in NFL Network Top 100 - Buffalo News
- Top 100 Players of 2022: Von Miller No. 93 - BuffaloBills.com
- Von Miller makes NFL Top 100 list - BuffaloBills.com
G Rodger Saffold talks recovery from car accident
After being involved in an offseason car accident, free-agent signee Rodger Saffold missed a lot of time during training camp with a rib injury. He’s been working his way back onto the first unit, and that’s a good thing for Buffalo’s offensive line.
- Saffold is settling in after recovering from a car accident - WGR 550
- Bills lineman Rodger Saffold calls recent car crash a ‘traumatic experience’ - Buffalo News
- Bills Today | Saffold’s return to practice a welcome sight for Bills’ O-line chemistry - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Find out how running back Zack Moss is primed to make a difference in Buffalo’s backfield following an injury-prone 2021 season, discover which second-year member of Buffalo’s defense is ready for a breakout 2022 campaign, learn how you can get the third edition of Josh Allen’s cereal, Josh’s Jaqs, and more!
- Bills’ Moss is healthy and ready to show improvement - WGR 550
- Second-year players ready to break out - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Josh Allen cereal, Josh’s Jaqs, ready for third edition - Buffalo News
- AFC East Projections: Bills the favorite to win division; Dolphins, Pats playoff hopefuls - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Metro Bus to revive service to Bills games - Buffalo News
Loading comments...