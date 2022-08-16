Buffalo Bills Links, 8/16: Final thoughts from Buffalo’s win over Colts

Before we turn our attention to Week 2 of the NFL preseason, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping which players are on the rise and which ones ones are on the decline following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener.

From the impact rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford had in their preseason debuts, to which Bills saw their stocks rise (WR Khalil Shakir, DE Boogie Basham, and P Matt Araiza)—and those who saw their stocks fall (QB Case Keenum, WR Jake Kumerow, and LB Joe Giles-Harris). Plus, a 53-man roster projection, and which four Bills were released after Week 1 of the preseason.

Edge rusher Von Miller makes NFL’s Top 100 list

In voting conducted by NFL players, future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller earned a spot on the NFL’s Top 100 list for the tenth time in the 11-year history of the rankings, checking in at No. 93 overall.

G Rodger Saffold talks recovery from car accident

After being involved in an offseason car accident, free-agent signee Rodger Saffold missed a lot of time during training camp with a rib injury. He’s been working his way back onto the first unit, and that’s a good thing for Buffalo’s offensive line.

Find out how running back Zack Moss is primed to make a difference in Buffalo’s backfield following an injury-prone 2021 season, discover which second-year member of Buffalo’s defense is ready for a breakout 2022 campaign, learn how you can get the third edition of Josh Allen’s cereal, Josh’s Jaqs, and more!