Buffalo Bills release Marquel Lee, Tim Harris

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Marquel Lee and cornerback Tim Harris, trimming their roster to 84 players ahead of Tuesday’s first preseason roster deadline. The team had until 4:00 PM Eastern to cut down to 85 players.

Lee, 26, re-signed with Buffalo after spending last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He actually spent the offseason and training camp with Buffalo in 2021, but he was released on August 31, 2021 as a part of final roster cuts. This year, he only made it past the first preseason game. He played on 20 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in the 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, notching three tackles.

Harris, 27, has been with the Bills since November of last year. The team added him to the practice squad after Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL. Harris played 25 snaps on defense and four on special teams in the game against the Colts. He had three tackles and did not break up a pass.

The next roster cut deadline comes on Tuesday, August 23 at 4:00 PM Eastern. At that point, all teams will have to cut down to 80 players.