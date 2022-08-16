Josh’s Jaqs hits shelves ahead of Bills season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a household name across Western New York, and many cupboards across the state are stocked with cereal bearing his name. Josh’s Jaqs have become a popular item with Bills Mafia, and for the 2022 season their packaging gets a refresh for the cereal’s third edition. Josh’s Jaqs, produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment, is available at PLBSE.com, as well as Wegmans and Tops stores in Western New York.

As with prior editions, a portion of proceeds from each sale of Josh’s Jaqs will benefit the Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. Scanning a QR code on the box will allow you the opportunity to donate directly to Oishei Children’s Hospital, as well. Josh Allen has long been a proud supporter of Oishei, which features the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing—unveiled in 2021 following $1.1 million in donations from Bills Mafia in honor of Allen’s late grandmother.

The company behind Josh’s Jaqs is no stranger to the collectability cereal endorements. Nearly a generation ago, PLBSE gave Bills fans something to shout about when they released Flutie Flakes on the heels of Doug Flutie’s improbable rise to QB1. The fanbase has seen other favorites on cereal boxes—including Kelly Krunch (Jim Kelly), Whole Grain Wheaties (various Super Bowl era Bills players), Fan Favorites Frosted Flakes (Drew Bledsoe), TOs (Terrell Owens), and MariOs (Mario Williams).

About to begin his fifth NFL season, Josh Allen has seen his star rise from that of a project QB to one of the game’s best. With his ascendance comes opportunity and, with it, new marketing partnerships. It’s likely we’ve only just touched the surface of Allen’s marketability.