On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined the Good Morning Football crew to give us the scoop on a variety of topics relating to his team. Never one to disappoint during interviews, McDermott covered everything from the Punt God to visual comparisons between actor Chris Pratt and QB Josh Allen. Below is the full video or you can read the recaps:

Matt Araiza’s 82-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts

With an ear-to-ear grin, Sean McDermott gushed about how impressed the Bills are with rookie punter Matt Araiza. The “Punt God” is already making an impact on the team and McDermott said they always get excited to see where the ball is going to end up when Araiza has it. Apparently, Josh Allen is also “mesmerized” by him.

Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford

McDermott was asked his takeaways from the performances of rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. He answered by stating the importance of having actual game experience versus a good team. He was also proud of the young players who “held their own” against the Indianapolis Colts.

Focusing on Week 1

How does Sean McDermott keep the Bills focused on the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams? Aside from being excited about that game, Coach answered by saying, “It’s the most important game on our schedule because it’s the next game. Expectations around the Bills are very high and we embrace that.”

Von Miller’s presence in the locker room

Sean McDermott had some kind words to say about veteran LB Von Miller, which includes calling him a “blessing” on and off the field. From signing autographs long after practice to helping out the community, Miller is both a good person and a star player. Coach is happy to have him.

How is Josh Allen handling outside expectations?

“He’s great,” McDermott said matter-of-factly. He goes on to talk about Allen’s “it” factor, experience, and ability to keep his cool during games and reiterates that QB1 is a great person and teammate to be around.

Turkey Burgers

Everyone wants to know the deal with the turkey burgers at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY. McDermott says they have free-range turkey farms around Buffalo and suggests that they should send some burgers to the GMFB crew so they can try them out.

Does Josh Allen really look like Chris Pratt?

“I would say it’s kinda like me looking like Tom Cruise—very similar,” McDermott joked. A meeting between the quarterback and the actor, who Sean McDermott heard is a “big Bills fan”, will hopefully happen in the near future.