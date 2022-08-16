Former Buffalo Bills CB Olaijah Griffin claimed by New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills are the only NFL team in the state of New York, but their NFC East counterparts, the New York Giants, are continuing an offseason trend of signing as many former Bills as is possible.

After hiring former Bills to serve as general manager (Joe Schoen) and head coach (Brian Daboll) in the front office, and signing ex-Bills Matt Breida (RB), Jamil Douglas (OL), Jon Feliciano (G), Robert Foster (WR), Austin Proehl (WR), David Sills V (WR), Tyrod Taylor (QB), Davis Webb (QB), and Antonio Williams (RB), the Giants have brought in another former Bill, claiming cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who was released by Buffalo following the team’s 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the preseason on Saturday.

Griffin, who played collegiately for USC before entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, joined the Bills after the 2021 NFL Draft. Griffin did not earn a spot on Buffalo’s 53-man roster last season, but was a member of the team’s practice squad for the entire 2021 campaign.

During Buffalo’s preseason opener, Griffin was on the field for 51% of the Bills’ defensive snaps, finishing with one solo tackle.

Griffin was one of four Bills released following the preseason opener, along with offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, undrafted free-agent tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and recently signed veteran offensive lineman Jordan Simmons.

On Tuesday, the Bills also released veteran linebacker Marquel Lee and cornerback Tim Harris ahead of Tuesday’s first preseason roster deadline. The team had until 4:00 PM Eastern to cut down to 85 players.