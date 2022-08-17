Jamie D & Big Newt: The game and the Hall of Fame

The Buffalo Bills won their first preseason game, but that wasn’t the big story of the week. More importantly was that none of the players came away with any serious injuries. But the second more important story line of the week is that the Bills’ backups played well against the Indianapolis Colts, a team expected to complete for the AFC South divisional title.

Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton took a look at the game that was and discuss the players who stood out to them, including some unheralded such as linebackers Joe Giles-Harris and Andre Smith, Jr., as well as undrafted free-agent running back Raheem Blackshear, and fellow veteran running back Duke Johnson.

Big Newt was especially excited by the 82-yard punt that was uncorked by rookie Matt Araiza, and makes an argument for having two punters on the active roster. (Feel free to Tweet him at @Big_Newt to let him know what you think of that idea.)

They later shifted to comments made by Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders that echoed sentiment shared by Bills Hall of Famer Bruce Smith. Primetime said, “The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more. I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket’s got to be a different color.”

“There needs to be a starting 11,” said Sanders. “There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.’’

Newton agrees with this take, and says that Deion needs a platinum jacket to separate him from the lesser Hall of Famers, who wear gold jackets.

