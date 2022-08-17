BBR: How many WRs should the Bills keep?

One of the more interesting conversations around the Buffalo Bills this training camp has been the state of the wide receiver position. There are plenty of new faces in the mix this year, thanks to the departure of Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders this offseason.

These departures have led many to question, myself included, how many wide receivers the Bills should keep this year. As cutdown day approaches, it looks like head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will have some tough decisions to make. It’s easy to project that Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie will make the team, but things get a bit cloudier after those three.

Players like Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins played very well in Saturday’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, while Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow contributed to costly turnovers in the game. Tavon Austin and Marquez Stevenson were two popular names early in camp, but injuries have put a damper on their chances to make the final roster. You can hear all of my thoughts on the wide receiver competition below, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.

