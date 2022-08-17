Stefon Diggs is the newest Bills player to partner with M&T Bank

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the newest face of M&T Bank advertisements locally, and those clips have been popping up ahead of the official announcement this week. It’s not just an endorsement deal, as Diggs and M&T plan some community outreach programs going forward.

“Diggs will serve as the face and play a leading role in M&T’s ‘Football Brings Us Together’ campaign, which celebrates the diversity of the community as well as the values and passions that bring Bills fans together,” said the company in their press release. “A new 30-second spot featuring Diggs will debut later this month and bring the campaign’s message to fans throughout the season.”

In the coming months, the partnership is planning a community event focusing on single mothers and their families in Western New York. Stefon and his younger brothers were raised by a single mother after Aron Diggs died from congestive heart failure when Stefon was 14.

You can also get Diggs’s face on your debit card.

The Bills and M&T Bank have partnered since 1985. They sponsor several seating zones at Highmark Stadium and several programs throughout the year for community outreach.