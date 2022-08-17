A pair of Bills rookies are making waves on Good Morning Football

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam (Buffalo’s first-round pick) and Christian Benford (one of Buffalo’s sixth-round picks) have received high praise from head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. Following their performances against the Indianapolis Colts in the first preseason game, McDermott believes the pair “held their own” and Frazier says they made plays and their eyes were in the right place in zone coverage for the most part.

It’s not just the team taking notice of the talented duo, however. The crew of Good Morning Football recently had a roundtable discussion about rookies who made an impact during the first preseason game. Jason McCourty, a former cornerback who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, chose Elam and Benford as the players he was most impressed with.

McCourty recognized that the rookies were playing against the Colts’ starting offense and yet “the moment wasn’t too big” for them. He especially loved that Christian Benford talked after the game about being a sixth-round pick and having the ability to prove that he belongs on the NFL stage.

Check out the full video below: