Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich loves the jugs (machine)

The jugs machine isn’t just for wide receivers and defensive backs. Bobby Babich, who took over as linebackers coach for the Buffalo Bills after his father (Bob Babich) retired, has found the machine useful for his group, too.

One thing I've noticed Bobby Babich has brought over to LB coach from his time with the DBs is working early in practice on the jugs machine.



Here you'll see different ways Tremaine Edmunds working on catching the ball.



You want splash plays, this is effort to improve that area pic.twitter.com/Dno8IDmDqm — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 17, 2022

For a player such as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, this can be especially helpful. Although he stands out among his teammates with his 6’5”, 250-lb frame, the fifth-year linebacker out of Virginia Tech is often criticized for not making enough “game-changing” plays on the field.

Coach Bobby Babich is hoping to change all of that for Edmunds and the entire linebackers group by having them work with the jugs machine. In the above video, Tremaine is shown practicing with the machine by catching the football in different ways, including making diving leaps for it.

Whether or not Babich’s idea will translate to more turnovers on the field remains to be seen. However, it certainly doesn’t hurt to try.