Buffalo Bills Links, 8/18: Buffalo’s young CBs have impressed so far

As Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White continues to work his way back onto the field following an ACL injury suffered during a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, opportunities have presented themselves for the other cornerbacks on the Buffalo Bills to step up and seize a larger role on the defense.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing how two of Buffalo’s young CBs—rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford—are seizing that opportunity this preseason.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Buffalo’s young CBs have impressed so far
A pair of rookie cornerbacks—first-round selection Kaiir Elam and sixth-rounder Christian Benford—have certainly taken advantage of their reps this offseason. Learn how Elam and Benford have impressed in their NFL debuts, and how defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier thinks both rookies can continue to improve leading into the start of the season.
- Bills getting plenty of reps for young corners - WGR 550
- Bills Notebook: Leslie Frazier still wants to see more from rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford - Buffalo News
Bills who are rising and falling after one preseason game
The competition to earn a spot on Buffalo’s 53-man roster promises to be intense, and while it’s only one preseason game, there are several members of the Bills who saw their stock rise after the 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and several whose stock fell after the preseason opener. Plus, a finally healthy WR Isaiah Hodgins is making his case for a roster spot, a healthy RB Zack Moss impressed new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and thoughts on the Bills offense heading into Week 2 of the preseason.
- Bills risers and fallers: Zack Moss, O.J. Howard, Boogie Basham and more - The Athletic (subscription required)
- WR Isaiah Hodgins, finally healthy, is making roster decisions difficult for Bills - Democrat & Chronicle
- Healthy Zack Moss impressed Bills OC Ken Dorsey vs. Colts - Democrat & Chronicle
- Assessing the Bills offense: 41 thoughts on 41 players entering preseason Game 2 - The Athletic (subscription required)
Thoughts from Wednesday’s practice session
Veteran edge rusher Von Miller returned to practice after missing the last two sessions for personal reasons, while several veterans, including safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Tim Settle sat out Buffalo’s practice.
Odds and ends
Meet Buffalo’s talented defensive line, learn how the Bills running backs are “bringing out the best in one another,” and more!
- Get to Know the 2022 Buffalo Bills Defensive Line - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Today | A South Florida RB connection + Quessenberry adds experience to O-line group - BuffaloBills.com
- Simon: One down, two to go - WGR 550
- Recently released Bills CB claimed by Brian Daboll’s New York Giants - newyorkupstate.com
