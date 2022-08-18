Buffalo Bills Links, 8/18: Buffalo’s young CBs have impressed so far

As Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White continues to work his way back onto the field following an ACL injury suffered during a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, opportunities have presented themselves for the other cornerbacks on the Buffalo Bills to step up and seize a larger role on the defense.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing how two of Buffalo’s young CBs—rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford—are seizing that opportunity this preseason.

Buffalo’s young CBs have impressed so far

A pair of rookie cornerbacks—first-round selection Kaiir Elam and sixth-rounder Christian Benford—have certainly taken advantage of their reps this offseason. Learn how Elam and Benford have impressed in their NFL debuts, and how defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier thinks both rookies can continue to improve leading into the start of the season.

Bills who are rising and falling after one preseason game

The competition to earn a spot on Buffalo’s 53-man roster promises to be intense, and while it’s only one preseason game, there are several members of the Bills who saw their stock rise after the 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and several whose stock fell after the preseason opener. Plus, a finally healthy WR Isaiah Hodgins is making his case for a roster spot, a healthy RB Zack Moss impressed new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and thoughts on the Bills offense heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

Thoughts from Wednesday’s practice session

Veteran edge rusher Von Miller returned to practice after missing the last two sessions for personal reasons, while several veterans, including safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Tim Settle sat out Buffalo’s practice.

Meet Buffalo’s talented defensive line, learn how the Bills running backs are “bringing out the best in one another,” and more!