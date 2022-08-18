Luke Knox, younger brother of Bills TE Dawson Knox, passes away

Luke Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has passed away. The news was first shared by his college football team at Florida International University. Bills head coach Sean McDermott opened his press conference on Thursday with a long statement of support for Knox and his family.

No further details are available at this time. We clearly expect Knox to take some time away from the team, but his status for the foreseeable future is understandably unclear.

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program.



We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/07tHUiBByj — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) August 18, 2022

“Tough morning, our hearts go out to Dawson and his family," said McDermott saying he woke up to the news. "We love him and we support him. Tragic news."

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox.



Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

The younger Knox followed his older brother to Ole Miss, but transferred to FIU earlier this year. He played linebacker as a freshman and sophomore and attempted a position change to tight end, but ended up back at LB in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.