Josh Allen, most Bills starters to play against Broncos this weekend

Preseason games can be hit or miss when it comes to playing time, with the team’s coaching staff weighing numerous factors before coming to a decision. Preseason Week 2 is going to look a lot different than Week 1. When the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos this Saturday, Josh Allen will take the field for the first time since the heartbreaking close to last season.

With the news coming from head coach Sean McDermott himself, it only gets better for fans planning on attending or watching the game. McDermott indicated that most starters will play and play “a healthy amount.” Prior to the pandemic and the abbreviated three-game preseason, there was always a tradition of a “dress rehearsal” game. While not universal with all teams, most suited up their starters for significant time to get acclimated and ready for the season. Odds are high that this is your dress rehearsal for the 2022 season.

Another factor that weighed in on this decision is the change in offensive coordinator. Taking over for Brain Daboll, new coordinator Ken Dorsey will look to master the art of play calling. At the same time, this is a good chance for him to develop some communicative chemistry with his team, including starting quarterback Josh Allen.

One last thing in case you were on the fence for attending. As previously noted, this Saturday’s game is the Bills yearly Kids Day event. The game itself starts at 1:00 PM Eastern, but the littlest tailgating party in the league kicks off at 9:00 AM Eastern. More information on that can be found here.