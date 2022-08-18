All our coverage: Bills face Broncos in 2022 regular-season dress rehearsal

The Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos in a 1:00 PM Eastern game Saturday for Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The second of three preseason games, this week’s matchup likely serves as the Bills’ dress rehearsal.

The game also provides reunions on several fronts—the biggest among them between Von Miller and the team that drafted him. Additionally, Denver’s current head coach is Nathanial Hackett, who previously served as offensive coordinator with Buffalo.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Sean McDermott stated that Josh Allen will play against the Broncos, and added that “most starters” will play a “healthy amount” of snaps.

For the Bills, this game provides an opportunity for Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey to build some chemistry in a live game setting ahead Week 1. For those starters fighting to make the roster, creating flash plays against the Broncos or building off of prior momentum will be paramount to their NFL futures. There are plenty of positions still up for grabs, including at starting cornerback.

For the Broncos, it remains to be seen what starters will play and now much, if at all. Hackett, in his first season with Denver, is on record stating how important it is to him to keep his unit healthy heading into games that count. More succinctly: He’s not a fan of preseason games.