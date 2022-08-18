Bills fans donating to P.U.N.T Foundation in memory of Luke Knox

On Thursday, tragic news broke about the passing of Luke Knox, younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Words of support for the Knox family began pouring in immediately across the football word. While no sentiment can take away the pain of such a loss, Bills fans wanted to take action to help the family remember their loved one.

Fans have started making donations to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. The foundation, formed in 2004 by former Bills punter Brian Moorman helps families fighting pediatric cancer. “The P.U.N.T. acronym stands for Perseverance, Understanding, Need and Teamwork.”

Donations can be made directly to P.U.N.T. through their page found here. While any contribution is appreciated, some fans have recognized Luke with $16 donations, to honor his jersey number. Similarly, donations of $16.88 look to recognize the brothers.

Dawson Knox has been heavily involved with P.U.N.T. since becoming a member of the Buffalo Bills, helping them to raise over $50,000 so far. Knox has also pledged $1,000 for every touchdown and $100 for every catch he has this upcoming season. This information comes from the landing page for his “Knox Sox” collection. Purchases from the collection give 25% of the proceeds directly to P.U.N.T.