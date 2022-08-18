Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games by NFL and NFLPA

News broke Thursday afternoon that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended 11 games for the 2022 NFL season. The decision, agreed to in a settlement by the NFL and NFLPA, includes a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy amid dozens of instances involving sexual harassment and misconduct.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson previously handed down a six-game suspension for Watson after determining he had violated the personal conduct policy. As the disciplinary officer, Robinson’s decision wasn’t the final ruling, with the NFL and NFLPA appealing the suspension’s length.

The appeal to an 11-game suspension significantly impacts the Buffalo Bills’ season, since they will no longer face Deshaun Watson when the two team face off in the middle of the season. The Browns have two preseason games left to prepare Jacoby Brissett for his newly extended time as the team’s QB1.