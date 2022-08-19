Buffalo Bills Links, 8/19: Josh Allen, most Bills starters to play vs. Broncos

During their Week 1 preseason victory against the Indianapolis Colts, it was the Buffalo Bills’ backups who took center stage and guided Buffalo to a 27-24 win.

But today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news from head coach Sean McDermott that Josh Allen and most of the starters will see “a healthy amount” of playing time when Buffalo hosts the Denver Broncos Saturday afternoon in a Week 2 preseason game at Highmark Stadium.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Josh Allen, most starters to play vs. Denver

While McDermott didn’t get into specifics when addressing the matter of how much playing time Josh Allen and Buffalo’s starters will get vs. the Denver Broncos on Saturday, it seems apparent that Buffalo plans on treating its second preseason game as the dress rehearsal game in advance of the 2022 regular season. Whether that means edge rusher Von Miller makes his Bills debut against the team that drafted him 11 years ago remains to be seen.

Luke Knox, Dawson’s younger brother, passes away

Florida International football player Luke Knox, the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died Thursday at the age of 22. The cause of death was not immediately provided.

LB Baylon Spector stating case for roster spot

While competition to make the Bills’ 53-man roster is expected to be intense, there’s one position that is wide open: linebacker. Baylon Spector, a seventh-round pick out of Clemson, is doing everything he can to prove to the Bills he deserves to make the roster, especially after making a team-leading nine tackles with one pass breakup during a 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts to open the preseason.

Odds and ends

The Buffalo Bills got offensive lineman Spencer Brown back on the practice field for Thursday’s practice session. Plus, learn how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is using the preseason to iron out his game-day logistics for Buffalo’s offense, embattled Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will now miss Cleveland’s Nov. 20 game vs. the Bills after being suspended by the NFL 11 games over allegations of sexual misconduct, and more!