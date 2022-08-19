Buffalo Rumblings is hiring multiple positions

As we move into this hopefully monumental season for the Buffalo Bills, we are looking to expand our talent pool. More than 25 people work on staff as paid members of our team, and we are looking to expand that.

If you’re interested in one of the job posting below, send a few examples of your work and a rundown of your history in that field to BuffaloRumblings@SBNation.com.

The expected start date for these hires is on or just after September 1 and in time for the season. We will begin reviewing candidates on August 26th after a week of the job posting.

Here are the paid positions we are seeking:

Weekday Breaking News Writer

We are seeking someone with at least some daytime flexibility to write breaking news during the day. During the season, that includes injury reports, sharing press conference details, and other coverage that happens while regular 9-5ers can’t be near their computer. This is the number one most requested type of information by our readers. This person would ideally post 7 times per week during the season.

Please send unedited copies of a few articles in your email response.

Football Analyst

We have one football analyst on our staff in Jeff Kantrowski aka Skarekrow, but we are looking to add another to work along side Jeff. This is what our readers have told us they want more of in surveys and conversations, so we are looking to expand. The ability to create GIF or video cuts is a must for the position, but we can teach you if you’re tech-savvy enough. This person would ideally post two to three times per week.

Please send unedited copies of a few articles in your email response.

Enterprise

We always cover breaking news, but we’re also looking for interesting stories that have fallen by the wayside and aren’t covered currently on our site. Bring and develop interesting article ideas our readers might enjoy. The ability to work independently is a must for this position. This person would ideally post twice a week in some capacity.

Please send unedited copies of a few articles in your email response.

Dealer’s Choice

I have another paid writer position available but not a specific job description to go with it. Pitch me on what you really enjoy writing about, and if we like it, we will add you to the team. The number of articles per week is negotiable.

Please send unedited copies of a few articles in your email response.

Social Media Assistant

We are looking for someone to help our social media manager on Facebook and Twitter. Responsibilities would include learning how to schedule articles on Facebook in Business Suite and retweeting articles, among other social media duties.

This person does not need to submit writing samples, but should include their Twitter handle in the contact.

If you’re reading this at Buffalo Rumblings, share in the comments what you would like to see us cover with these additional writers and where you think we could grow out coverage. We’re always attempting to be the one-stop shop for all Bills fans, but sometimes we don’t know what we don’t know and that’s where you can help!