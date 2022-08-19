Bills starters likely to face Broncos reserves

In Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ matchup this weekend against the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean McDermott stated that the starters would see a “healthy amount” of playing time, including quarterback Josh Allen.

The Denver Broncos’ sideline, conversely, intends to feature reserves on the field. In his first season as head coach of the Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett has quickly informed anyone listening just how much he dislikes preseason games. “You know me—I don’t like the preseason,” he said Tuesday. “That’s just my philosophy... In the end, we want to be smart with the guys. It’s a 17-game season.”

Hackett’s a guy who’d much rather talk about practice, because he prefers to test the Broncos’ starting 22 in practice during the week. Hackett will use the next two weeks of preseason football to evaluate those players trying to prove themselves in an effort to make the Broncos’ final 53. To that end, Denver’s roster-wide depth is likely to square off against Buffalo’s best for at least some of the game.

While Sean McDermott may use this game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, Nathaniel Hackett sees an opportunity to give his depth the chance of a lifetime. “That’s the best evaluation you can possibly get. We want to see who can come out there and play versus the best in the league,” said Hackett. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity for those guys to step up and show what they can do.”