NABP | Are the Bills under the most pressure to win it all?

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys debate whether the Buffalo Bills are under the most pressure of any team in the NFL this season. Plus, some Quotes with Pat that will have you yelling into your phone yet again.

This episode was taped Wednesday night before we learned of the unexpected passing of Luke Knox. We send our condolences to the Knox family. You can visit puntpediatriccancer.org to make a donation in honor of Luke. Bills fans have been making donations in the amount of $16.88 in tribute to Luke and Dawson’s jersey number.

Editor's note: If you're viewing this in Apple News, you'll need to head to your podcast app or phone's web browser to hear the embedded audio file.