Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 8 Open Thread

We’ve made it to August and Week 2 of training camp. The battles for roster position are heating up, along with the temperatures, and sparks are flying as fights have broken out in each of the padded practices so far.

The Buffalo Bills reported to training camp last Saturday and their first practice was that Sunday at St. John Fisher. After public practices on Sunday and Monday, they practiced away from the prying eyes of fans on Tuesday but those fans were back on Wednesday. Thursday was the first off day of camp, and the players returned to the field Friday. On Saturday July 30th, the team had their first day of padded practices before the second off day on Sunday, July 31st. They got back after it on Monday.

The press is very limited in what they are allowed to share, but fans are in the seats (if they were able to procure tickets ahead of time) and some of them have been sharing lots of info on Twitter.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has repeatedly spoken to the media and will address the press before Saturday’s practice. A host of other players have also spoken with reporters, but not Josh Allen, who we assume will make some public Q&A eventually.

Practice starts at 9:45 AM while the gates at Fisher open at 8:45. Tickets are required and sold out.

Here are the biggest storylines so far in camp:

I’ve included the Bills Reporters Twitter list to follow along with the updates from the local beat reporters.