Bills camp: Crowder, Dawkins return to field Monday

The Buffalo Bills had three players back in the lineup on Monday who had missed time over the weekend and beyond. All of it was good news, as the three are expected to play major roles in 2022.

First, Micah Hyde was back from his hip injury suffered in practice on Friday. He was a limited participant and only participated in individual drills before giving way to the depth options during team work. Seeing him on the field at all was a welcome relief. (You can read our full article on Hyde’s return here.)

Also returning to the lineup was wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who had missed all of camp since the first practice with “general soreness”. In the interim, Isaiah McKenzie has balled out and seems to have earned a large lead in the race for slot receiver. Like Hyde, Crowder only participated in individual drills as he ramps up his play, but hopefully he can stay healthy for the duration of camp now.

Dion Dawkins missed Friday and Saturday for undisclosed personal reasons. While center Mitch Morse said the team was praying for him, he said even the players didn’t know at the time what was going on. During his return Monday, Dawkins was a full participant and took a batted pass into the end zone for a long catch-and-run score, flipping onto the pay dirt for good measure.

The Bills are still without OG Rodger Saffold (ribs), OG Ryan Bates (soreness), and WR Jake Kumerow (soreness). DT Tim Settle joined the group on the sidelines Monday with a groin injury. Right tackle Spencer Brown remains limited as he works back from offseason surgery.